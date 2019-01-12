3 sentenced in January 2018 St. Johns County homicide

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Three people have been sentenced in a 2018 shooting death that St. Johns County deputies said happened during a drug deal.

Two groups of young people met in St. Johns County in January 2018 for a marijuana deal, but it was a setup and led to the shooting death of 20-year-old Kahlil Cook, who was part of the setup, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Cook, Dalton Faulkner, Sarah Itani and Gerald Evans arranged to meet two men to buy a pound of marijuana from them. The plan was to rob them, and to that end, Faulkner gave Cook a set of brass knuckles, deputies said.

While the group was inspecting the pot, Itani distracted them, and that’s when Cook and Evans started beating them, deputies said.

During the course of the assault, according to the Sheriff's Office, one of the dealers, Race Arthur, pulled out an assault rifle and shot Cook.

Evans pleaded no contest last month to felony murder and robbery, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

On Friday, Itani pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Also Friday, Arthur pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence. He got five years. Arthur was not charged with homicide, as the shooting was ruled to have been in self-defense.

Faulkner is awaiting trial.

