3 sought in string of St. Johns County residential burglaries

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in St. Johns County are looking for two men and a woman wanted in connection to a string of car and home burglaries.

Investigators said on Monday night, a home and several cars in the Deerfield Preserve subdivision were burglarized. One car was stolen. Some of the vehicles were left unlocked, while others were broken into.

Rob Reyes said he woke up and realized his SUV had been rummaged through.

"There was stuff all over the car," Reyes said. "The center console was open. The glove box was open, and stuff was taken out and mixed around. I didn't notice anything missing."

Neighbors in Deerfield Preserve are now keeping a watchful eye after some had their credit cards taken.

Investigators said three people seen in surveillance photos are wanted in connection to a series of burglaries around St. Johns county.

Deputies said the trio has used credit cards that were reported stolen. One person is believed to be driving a Mazda SUV with Ohio License plates.

