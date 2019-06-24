39 arrested, 13 sought in 'Operation Summer Heat'

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office asked for help tracking down 13 people who were sought in an undercover narcotics investigation, which was dubbed "Operation Summer Heat."

According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives carried out a weeklong sweep, arresting people who were suspected in the sales of narcotics in St. Johns County. The suspects are accused of selling drugs to undercover operatives during several ongoing investigations over the past year.

A total of 52 people had outstanding warrants, the Sheriff's Office said. A total of 39 people were arrested during the operation.

The 13 people who were still sought as of Monday evening included:

Anthony Garcia

Crystal Jean Gibson

Curtis Clinton Jones Jr.

Edward Keith Bryant Jr.

Frank Albert De Los Santos

John Patrick Dale

Kyle Andrew Goettl

Shawn Devon Taylor

Raymond Gerald Badger

Scott Allen Brown

Tyus Udell Kornegay

William Jason Mahr

William Louis Maddox III

Anyone with information that can help deputies track down the remaining 13 people is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-277-TIPS.

