4 car burglaries reported at St. Johns County condo complex

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert in St. Johns County, where deputies said several people at one condominium complex woke up Sunday morning to find their cars had been burglarized.

According to St. Johns County Sheriff's Office reports, four of the car burglaries happened at a condo complex on Golden Lake Loop, just east of Interstate 95 near the St. Augustine outlets, and a fifth happened outside a home of Sky Ridge Court -- about 3 ½ miles west of the condo complex.

Reports show thieves broke into cars that were left unlocked. According to the reports, some of the cars were just rummaged through while others had hundreds of dollars' worth of tools and electronics stolen from them.

Dinah McNamara was among the five people whose cars were burglarized. She told News4Jax that her neighbor alerted her Sunday that someone had broken into her car and when she came out into her driveway, she noticed all the items in her glove box had been taken out and scattered in her car.

McNamara soon learned four other people in her area had their cars burglarized, too. Despite what happened, McNamara said she doesn't feel victimized.

“I don’t personally feel threatened," she said. "Somebody went through the cars at night. Would they have come through my front door? I’m not thinking so.”

The reports show there was not any surveillance video from the condo complex. McNamara said she hopes the complex will consider getting security cameras to try to prevent car break-ins from happening in the future.

