6 arrested after drug raid at St. Augustine home

(Top left to bottom right) David Turner, James Green, James Sewell, Lessica Hollars, Justin Hansing, Sarah Meyer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Six people were arrested Thursday, five on drug charges, at a home in St. Augustine following a month-long investigation by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office SWAT team, deputies and detectives searched the home on Varella Avenue Thursday. 10 people were found inside the home, but only six were arrested, including:

NAME/AGE CHARGE(S) David Albert Turner, 48 Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia James Thomas Green, 55 Possession of meth, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia James Richard Sewell, 25 Possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia Jessica Lynell Hollars, 40 Maintaining drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia Justin Mikel Hansing, 44 Possession of drug paraphernalia Sarah Lynn Meyer, 25 Felony violation of probation



Detectives seized assorted narcotics and paraphernalia from the home, the Sheriff's Office said.



