Accused Alligator Farm intruder released from hospital, booked into jail

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A Green Cove Springs man accused of breaking into the St. Augustine Alligator Farm after hours and jumping into a crocodile exhibit was released from a hospital and booked into the St. Johns County Jail, authorities said.

Brandon Hatfield was released Monday from Flagler Hospital, where authorities said he was treated for at least one bite wound, and then transferred to the jail, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan said.

Hartfield, 23, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief and violation of probation.

He was ordered held without bond because of the probation violation. His arraignment is set for Nov. 26.

John Brueggen, director of the Alligator Farm, said the man was caught on surveillance video the evening of Nov. 5 wandering around the park and then jumping off a roof into the Oasis on the Nile exhibit that houses three 12-foot Nile crocodiles.

WATCH: Raw surveillance video from Alligator Farm

He eventually got out, and St. Augustine police said they found Hatfield Tuesday morning in a neighborhood about a half-mile north of the Alligator Farm.

St. Johns County firefighters said was taken to a hospital in stable condition and was treated for lacerations to his foot.

The Alligator Farm, a popular tourist attraction in St. Augustine, said it's the first time in the park's history that someone jumped into an exhibit and it does not plan on making any security changes.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.