All SJC libraries to close doors for staff training

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - All St. Johns County Public Library branches and bookmobiles will be closed for one day to train staff, according to the Board of County Commissioners.

Doors will close Wednesday, May 2, for annual staff training. No library materials will be due back on that date.

Book drops will still remain open at all locations. All online services, databases and e-resources will be available during the closure.

Doors will reopen during regular business hours on Thursday, May 3. For more information, visit the library's website.

