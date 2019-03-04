Alligator crawls onto Palm Valley Academy school property

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - It's not something students or teachers at the Palm Valley Academy school see every day, but it sure caught the attention of many on the school's property.

A 6-foot alligator was walking along a pond on campus. When administrators at the school spotted the gator they called for help.

Deputies from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and some trappers helped wrangle the reptile into the back of a truck with its front claws behind its back.

He was taken away to a new home far from school grounds. No one was hurt. By the way, the mascot of Palm Valley Academy is a bobcat but only the costumed bobcat has been seen around the school.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.