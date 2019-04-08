Arrest made after man found shot to death in pickup truck

Vermount James Anderson (pictured left) was arrested after Everett Thompson (pictured right) was found dead in a pickup truck in rural St. Johns County.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Months after a St. Augustine man was found shot to death in a pickup truck, detectives with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced an arrest.

Vermount James Anderson, 37, was charged with first-degree murder. His arrest follows the death of Everett Davon Thompson, whose body was found in a rented pickup truck in rural St. Johns County in December.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Anderson owed Thompson several thousand dollars. On the day he was shot, Thompson went to St. Augustine to meet with Anderson and collect the money he was owed.

As the two men met, the Sheriff's Office said, Anderson pulled out a gun and fired a shot through the open door of the pickup truck, killing Thompson.

Anderson was taken into custody Monday at a home on Bruen Street, investigators said. He was held on no bond.

