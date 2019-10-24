Arrest warrant: 65-year-old killed husband after he called her 'worthless'

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest warrant details an argument between a husband and a wife in St. Johns County that preceded the 81-year-old's man's shooting death.

Jill Agonis, 65, was arrested Tuesday on the warrant. She is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in the death of William Keefe, who deputies identified as her husband.

According to the warrant obtained Thursday by News4Jax from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the couple had an argument and Keefe put a gun on the table and called Agonis "worthless." The warrant said Agonis picked up a handgun and, after firing a warning shot into the floor or ceiling, shot Keefe multiple times.

The warrant shows Agonis had a long phone call with an unnamed person after the shooting, in which she relayed the sequence of events. She told the person that she shot Keefe and she was going to take her own life. The person then called 911 to report the conversation to the Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, according to the warrant, deputies found Keefe dead on the floor inside a home on Oxford Drive, with a revolver next to his body.

Deputies said Agonis was in a car, covered with blood and bleeding from her hand.

Agonis was treated at a hospital and was eventually moved to the St. Johns County jail, where she was being held without bond as of Thursday afternoon, online jail records show.

News4Jax spoke with a man who said he dated Agonis before she married Keefe. He said the couple had married last month.

