BB pellets strike St. Augustine-area home as children sleep inside

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A woman said she was almost hit by a BB pellet on Sunday night.

At least two St. Johns County residents reported property damage that stemmed from two separate shootings blocks from one another. The shootings happened in the Evergreen neighborhood, close to State Road 16 and Masters Drive in the St. Augustine area.

A mobile home was riddled with indents from what the homeowner believes were BBs from a CO2 semi-automatic BB gun. A family of five lives in the home.

“Last night at around 10 o’clock, after I got my boys to sleep, I come out to smoke a cigarette. While I was sitting in my chair on my patio, a car drove through (the) back behind my vehicle with its lights off," said the St. Johns County woman, who wished not to be identified out of fear for her safety. “After a few moments, they drove back through with their lights on.”

The woman said that's when she was shot at by a BB gun.

“At first I thought it was firecrackers and then I felt pieces breaking off from the bullet/BB gun as it hit my house, the pieces were hitting me and I realized I was being shot at," she said.

The home is feet away from the road. The patio is just a few inches off the road.

“Where they shot is where my children were sleeping," the woman said. "We put all of our children in our bed and all five of us slept in a bed.”

The woman said she saw four men inside a four-door white sedan.

“They slowed down as they shot. Started laughing. Stopped at the road. Turned their blinker on and went left," she said.

A few blocks away from that incident, a man reported the rear windshield of his vehicle had been shot out a few hours later.

But not everyone in the area said they have experience crime. Sarah Freeman has lived in the area for four years.

“I think it is a safe neighborhood. We don’t really have any problems," Freeman said. "It’s the same as anywhere else you’re going to live.”

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.