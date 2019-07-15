Bicyclists identified in deadly St. Johns hit-and-run crash

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Formal charges have been filed against a St. Johns County man accused of hitting and killing two bicyclists.

Henry Haigler, 37, was arrested on two felony charges of hit-and-run and later bonded out of jail. The crash happened on June 15 on Racetrack Road.

Legal documents filed Monday identified the bicyclists as Susanne Landino, 61, and Bonnie Parry, 53, both of Jacksonville. The formal charges accuse Haigler of leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

St. Johns County deputies said Haigler turned himself into authorities several days after the hit-and-run. He is scheduled for an arraignment on July 27.

