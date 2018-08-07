Body found in St. Johns County pond believed to be missing man

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A body found early Tuesday morning in St. Johns County is believed to be a missing man, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Arthur Charles Wagner III, 20, was reportedly last seen Saturday on a yellow dirt bike in the area of Wildwood Drive, which connects State Road 207 and U.S. Highway 1.

The body was discovered around 5 a.m. Tuesday in a retention pond near Wildwood Drive. Commander Chuck Mulligan said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit discovered what appeared to be a petroleum based film on a pond while searching for Wagner late Monday evening.

Investigators went to the site and found what appeared to be motorcycle tracks that ended at the edge of the pond.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Wagner was considered endangered because his family members told detectives that Wagner recently made threats to harm himself.

The Medical Examiner's Office will confirm the identity of the body. The investigation is ongoing.

