ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a woman who was believed to be in her 20s was found Tuesday evening along the side of State Road 13 near the RiverTown community, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Chuck Mulligan, with the Sheriff's Office, said the cause of death was unclear. Foul play was not suspected.

State Road 13 was partially closed for the investigation.

