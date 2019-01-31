Boil water advisory issued for portions of Crescent Beach

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued Wednesday evening for portions of Crescent Beach in St. Augustine following a water main break, officials said.

The St. Johns County Utility Department reported the water main break in the area, impacting about 350 residences.

The notice affects customers who live in the following areas:

8256 – 8372 A1A South

8376 – 9300 A1A South

Jessica Lynn Place

Milliken Lane

Jimmy Mark Place

Barrataria Drive

Old A1A

Gene Johnson Road

Mellon Court

Summer Island Drive

June Lane

July Lane

August Circle

People under the precautionary advisory should boil their water for drinking and food preparation, or use bottled water for those purposes.

Customers are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it.

The notice will remain in effect until lab tests show that the water is safe to drink and a retraction notice is posted, which is typically a minimum of two days.

People can call the utility company's Boil Water Notice Hotline at (904) 209-2731 for updated information or visit the website.

