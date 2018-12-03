Buy gas at this BP recently? Check your credit card statement

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office issued a warning on Monday after skimmers were found at a gas station in St. Augustine.

The Sheriff's Office posted a photo of a skimmer to its Facebook page, saying it was located inside a pump at the BP on Center Place Way near the intersection of Twincourt Trail. A manager noticed two pump locks were damaged and then found the devices.

Anyone who recently purchased gas at the station is advised to check their credit card statement and look for additional purchases, deputies said.

Investigators remind drivers to pay attention to gas pump locks when filling up. An easy red flag is broken security tape, which is typically placed near the card reader.

