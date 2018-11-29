Campus of Flagler College mourns death of new student

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The campus of Flagler College is mourning the loss of a freshman student who died Wednesday night.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, Joshua Alford, 18, is believed to have died from a preexisting medical condition. The Columbus, Georgia native was found unresponsive near the intersection of Sanford and Bridge streets, where friends and loved ones later left behind flowers and mementos.

Alford's roommate, Joshua Cuddy, said the teenager was in his first semester of college and had a bright future ahead of him. He said they first met over summer but were already close friends.

"We met the very first day, I think August 25th was move-in day. I was there first, and he walked in and had a huge smile on his face," Cuddy said.

Cuddy said Alford was studying to become a coastal engineer and hoped to one day go to law school. He says his roommate always brought their group of friends together. Ashley Teagarden is one of them.

"Because of him, we're going to stay together through this," Teagarden said. "He is just an amazing person. Everyone got along with him."

Although struggling with his friend's death, Cuddy is thankful for their memories made in a short three months.

"Even though he's not here, he's still with us and he's still holding us together just like he did when he was around," Cuddy said. "Heaven gained a good one for sure. It's unbearable. It's, like, crazy how things can just change. We were having a good time last night and then we get the news, and it just changes so drastically."

In wake of the tragedy, grief counselors are available to Flagler College students.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.