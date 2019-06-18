Deputies ID driver believed to have hit, killed 2 bicyclists

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for Henry Haigler III, accused of hitting two bicyclists on Racetrack Road on Saturday morning and driving away.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. Johns County deputies are searching for a 37-year-old Jacksonville man wanted in Saturday morning's hit-and-run that killed two bicyclists on Racetrack Road.

The Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant late Monday for Henry Haigler III, who lives at the address where the 2016 Hyundai believed to have hit the cyclists was located Saturday night. Haigler is charged with two counts of failure to remain at a crash involving a death, a first-degree felony.

Authorities said the vehicle struck and killed the bicyclists on Racetrack Road between Durbin Pavilion Parkway and U.S. Highway 1 near Bartram Springs Parkway just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

"Given the dynamics of this crash, that individual had to have known he had struck something or she had struck something,” SJCSO spokesman Chuck Mulligan said Saturday.

Another motorist on Racetrack Road Saturday morning who came upon the crash reported seeing a black sedan with heavy damage and a busted windshield swerving on the road.

Surveillance video from the entry of Haiger's Bartram Park neighborhood -- less than three miles from the crash -- shows a Hyundai Azera driving by someone matching his description driving into the community about 10 a.m.

No one was at Haigler's home when detectives tried to question him. They entered with a search warrant and found the vehicle in the garage with major front-end damage and a damaged windshield. According to the arrest affidavit, biological material and hair were found on the windshield.

"Law enforcement officials have forensic ways of determining who was the driver of a certain vehicle," News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said.

According to the report, Haigler's wife told investigators that he returned home about 10:30 a.m. and went to bed to go to sleep. She said when she asked him what was going on "he told her not to worry about it and not to look in their garage."

The victims were identified but both families have invoked Marsy's Law which allows them to keep their names private. The arrest report identifies them only as women.

Heading westbound on Racetrack Road, which is the direction the car and bicyclists were traveling, there’s a sign that reads bicycles may use a full lane on the roadway in which the speed limit is 45 mph.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Henry Haigler is asked to contact the SJSO at 904-824-8304 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477), where you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

