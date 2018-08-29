Deputies: Child porn found in 73-year-old St. Augustine man's home

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 73-year-old St. Augustine man was arrested after videos depicting child porn were found on a laptop that deputies seized from his home, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Lawrence Lehner was charged with seven counts of possession of obscene material.

According to investigators, deputies raided Lehner's apartment on Summer Breeze Way after the Sheriff's Office received a tip stating a user uploaded an obscene image to an online commerce account.

The user's IP address was traced by deputies to Lehner's home, where he was arrested, the Sheriff's Office said. Several electronic devices were seized, including a laptop that contained seven videos of child porn.

Lehner was given a $105,000 bond.

