City mourns death of St. Augustine's 'sweetheart'

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Residents of St. Augustine are mourning after the death of a woman known by many as the city's "sweetheart."

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, Carrie Johnson passed away Tuesday morning. Johnson cared tremendously for her community and loved giving back.

The Police Department put together a video in her honor, which it shared on Facebook.

In the post, the Police Department shared its condolences, writing:

Thank you Miss Carrie for showing us what love for your community looks like, what love for one another looks like, what friendship looks like, what a good neighbor looks like, what taking care of people looks like, what investing in our youth and future looks like. You will be missed by an entire city in addition to the endless amount of others you’ve touched by simply your presence and distinctive powerful voice. Thank you for making us a better community, we are honored to have known you. We love you, Miss Carrie! You are St. Augustine’s Angel, now!

Many others shared their thoughts on Facebook, sending prayers to family members and loved-ones. Here are a few:

