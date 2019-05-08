Commissioners move forward with proposed waste disposal price hike

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County commissioners on Tuesday agreed with a staff recommendation to move forward with plans to increase the cost for solid waste disposal services in the county.

As part of the proposed incremental increase, the cost for solid waste services for homeowners would go up $8 in fiscal year 2020, which begins Oct. 1 and up another $6 per year for the following four years -- fiscal year 2021 through fiscal year 2024.

Currently, residents pay $222 per year for services through Republic Services and Advanced Disposal.

If approved in a vote set for Aug. 6, it would be the first price increase for residents since 2008.

St. Johns County Assistant Public Works Director Greg Caldwell told News4Jax the county has been able to absorb cost increases in the past, but the cost increase due to changes in the recycling market have grown to be too much for the county to cover. The cost for recycling services have been affected greatly by China’s changing import policies; the country instituted a half-percent contamination policy last year.

Caldwell said the increased cost to residents will allow services in St. Johns County to remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.



