Community rallies around family after death of 9-year-old boy

JACKSONVILLE - The community is coming together to help a family cope with a tragic accident.

Nine-year-old Logan Stroud died Friday after a tragic accident at the Moultrie Creek boat ramp after deputies said he was pinned between a car and part of the ramp.

Rob DePiazza met Stroud and his family that night while out walking his dog and called 911 after witnessing the accident.

“I heard a collision,” DePiazza said. “I thought he had hit the boat ramp. But it worked out that the younger boy was crawling under the dock while he was backing up. He had the driver side door open, which is what made contact.”

DePiazza comforted the family that night and is still working to do so however he can during this incredibly difficult time.

“I can’t even imagine, you know, what it’s like,” he said.

DePiazza started a GoFundMe page for the family that reached its $5,000 goal within 24 hours. The number continues to climb.

“I just felt compelled to do something,” he said.

The Stroud family said they are incredibly grateful for the support from the community and complete strangers such as DePiazza.

Stroud’s mother said he has turned out to be her son’s angel.

All money raised from the GoFundMe page will go directly to Stroud’s family to help with funeral expenses and grief counseling to help the family cope with their loss.

