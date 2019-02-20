Community waste collection event Saturday in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - If you have hazardous household waste, electronics or tires you want to ditch and you live in St. Johns County, the county's waste division is hosting a community collection event Saturday.

The event is from 8 a.m. to noon at Flagler Estates and Water Control District at 9850 Light Ave. It is open to St. Johns County residents only.

Residents will be able to safely dispose of household hazardous waste, electronics and tires (limit 10 per household) free of charge.

Accepted items include:

Paint

Motor oil

Gasoline

Fluorescent bulbs

Wax

Car and appliance batteries

Pesticides

Obsolete electronics, such as monitors, modems, desk phones and stereos

Automobile and light truck tires

Items that will NOT be accepted include

Microwave ovens

Large appliances

Yard debris

Household garbage

Construction debris

Commercial materials

For more information, visit www.recyclestjohns.com or call 904-827-6980.

