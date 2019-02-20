Community waste collection event Saturday in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - If you have hazardous household waste, electronics or tires you want to ditch and you live in St. Johns County, the county's waste division is hosting a community collection event Saturday.
The event is from 8 a.m. to noon at Flagler Estates and Water Control District at 9850 Light Ave. It is open to St. Johns County residents only.
Residents will be able to safely dispose of household hazardous waste, electronics and tires (limit 10 per household) free of charge.
Accepted items include:
- Paint
- Motor oil
- Gasoline
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Wax
- Car and appliance batteries
- Pesticides
- Obsolete electronics, such as monitors, modems, desk phones and stereos
- Automobile and light truck tires
Items that will NOT be accepted include
- Microwave ovens
- Large appliances
- Yard debris
- Household garbage
- Construction debris
- Commercial materials
For more information, visit www.recyclestjohns.com or call 904-827-6980.
