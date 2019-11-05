Commissioners vote down proposal for Daily's gas station in Fruit Cove

FRUIT COVE, Fla. - Met with much opposition from neighbors, St. Johns County commissioners voted Tuesday against a plan to build a gas station in Fruit Cove.

Each commissioner voted against the proposal.

The Daily's 24-hour gas station was planned to sit along State Road 13 on a nearly 8-acre lot outside of Fruit Cove Estates. The proposal looked to have not only a gas station but a convenience store and car wash as an accessory to the store located just south of Race Track Road.

People living in the area have been vocal during the planning process. Wearing the color red, dozens of neighbors attended the commission meeting Tuesday, voicing opposition to the proposal.

The developer argued Tuesday that a gas station in the area would be better than the shopping center the property is currently zoned for.

During an October meeting, the planning and zoning committee did not recommend the plans.

Applicants previously told News4Jax the new gas station would be a good economic decision for the area, supporting a boom in population.

Neighbors also fought against the gas station in 2016, and commissioners then voted against the proposal.

