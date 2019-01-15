County leaders meet Tuesday on driving concerns at Porpoise Point

VILANO BEACH, Fla. - The debate continues over whether drivers should be allowed on the beach at Porpoise Point.

County commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss safety concerns and preservation. County officials are expected to make a recommendation to the commission about whether cars should still be allowed on the sand.

Drivers have access on the beach as long as it’s safe and not at night during turtle nesting season.

Michael Ryan, St. Johns County spokesperson, said their staff is recommending it stay that way as long as there is enough sand to support pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Patricia DiMuzio has lived nearby for almost three decades. She said as long as people are being responsible, she thinks they should be allowed to drive and park on the beach.

“It’s the only way they can get there. They can’t park on General Road, they can’t park on Porpoise Point Road. How else do they get here? And the beach, God made for everybody,” DiMuzio said.

Several times last year, cars were not able to come down and park on the beach because it was a matter of public safety. Beach erosion from hurricanes Matthew and Irma and the tide conditions forced the county to close the beach to cars for certain periods of time.

Residents are worried cars driving on the beach would make the erosion worse.

Last month some residents also expressed concern about people driving recklessly during the day and night.

Ryan said Tuesday’s meeting at 9 a.m. is intended to be more informational but a decision could be made if the commission chair calls for a vote.

