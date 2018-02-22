Creekside administrators dispel fears over rumored threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Creekside High School Principal Steve McCormick reached out to parents Wednesday to assuage concerns over rumors of a potential threat to the school that authorities say have no merit.

McCormick said St. Johns County Sheriff's deputies determined the supposed threat was not credible after investigating the matter and speaking with the parties involved.

"I want to take this opportunity to let our students and parents know that we have worked diligently in conjunction with law enforcement investigating this rumor. There is no threat to our school and we are operating under normal conditions," McCormick wrote in an email to parents.

Paul Abbatinozzi, director of school services for the district, told News4Jax that administrators expect students to show up for school Thursday. But he acknowledged that some parents may be reluctant.

"Families are going to make their decision and we certainly understand that," he said.

Nevertheless, Abbatinozzi encouraged students to come forward when they see something suspicious.

"If students see something or hear something and there is a level of discomfort with the information that they have, there are resources at the school that they can certainly get to," he said.

