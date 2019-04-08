Creekside High graduate sings anthem at Final Four

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A recent Creekside High School graduate got the chance of a lifetime: to sing before millions of people.

Milla Ciprian, who is an athlete at the University of Virginia, was a part of a student-athlete quartet that sang the Star-Spangled Banner during the NCAA Final Four on Saturday.

Ciprian is a recent graduate of Creekside High in St Johns County and is a current first-year All ACC academic recipient as a volleyball player for the Cavaliers.

Besides sports, Ciprian loves to sing. So when the opportunity came to sing at the men's basketball semifinal inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, she told News4Jax she was excited, yet nervous.

“I have never been able to work up the courage to sing the national anthem by myself in high school, Milla Ciprian told News4Jax. "I am very excited to say that this is an opportunity in which I can overcome my fear and reach my goal of singing at a grand scale all while getting the chance to support my fellow Hoos. It means a lot and I can find that strength that I didn’t have before to perform in any setting.”

