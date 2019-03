ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday night in St. Augustine, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash closed all northbound lanes of U.S. 1 at Datil Pepper Road, the Highway Patrol said.

The person who died was not immediately identified. It's unclear what caused the crash.

