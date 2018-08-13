Deputies: 1 dead, 1 in serious condition after stolen car flips in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in St. Augustine.

Two people were thrown from a stolen car after it overturned just before 7 a.m. on King's Estate Road, according to the St. Johns County Fire department and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

One person died in the crash. Another was taken to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

King’s Estate Road from St Augustine Boulevard to San Juan Drive will be blocked for the next several hours while investigators are on scene.

For parents dropping of their kids at the Beacon of Hope Christian School, please approach the school from the east where deputies will be directing traffic and allowing access to the school.

