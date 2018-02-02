Deputies: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Julington Creek crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed and another was critically injured in a crash Thursday night in the Julington Creek Plantation neighborhood, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The two-vehicle crashed happened about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Race Track Road and Durbin Creek Boulevard.

Investigators said a work truck was traveling east on Race Track Road when the driver of an SUV attempted to turn left onto Durbin Creek Boulevard and the two vehicles collided.

Both drivers were airlifted to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries, and one of the drivers later died, deputies said.

Traffic homicide deputies continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.