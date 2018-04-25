Deputies: More than $18K worth of equipment stolen from construction site

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - More than $18,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen sometime between early Friday evening and Monday morning from a construction site in St. Johns County, deputies said.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office reports, the items were taken from the site along Commerce Lake Drive, where a Cube Smart is being built.

Investigators said someone drove into an opening of the unfinished three-story building, cut a chain, loaded heavy equipment and tools into a vehicle and a trailer that it was towing, and then took off.

Deputies said burglary reports were filed by three different construction, electrical and concrete companies working on the site.

According to investigators, there has been an uptick in construction site burglaries recently.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

