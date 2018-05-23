Deputies: 2 sought in Nocatee car burglaries

NOCATEE, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert in St. Johns County, where deputies said they're searching for two young men wanted in connection with several car burglaries.
The break-ins happened May 15 in the Austin Park subdivision in Nocatee.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released two grainy surveillance images. One photo shows a person wearing a white beanie, white collared-shirt, light-colored pants and basketball shoes. In the second photo, a person can be seen wearing a white shirt, black hooded jacket, dark-colored pants and black sneakers.
Deputies did not say what was stolen.
Anyone with information about the vehicle burglaries is asked to email Deputy Bacolor at abacolor@sjso.org.
