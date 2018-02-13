Deputies: 2 Starbucks shops burglarized

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert in St. Johns County, where deputies said thieves targeted two Starbucks coffee shops.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said two Starbucks locations were burglarized -- the one off I-95 at County Road 210 and another off State Road 16.

In both burglaries, deputies said, the crooks were able to get around security measures, force their way inside and get away with cash.

News4Jax has requested the incident reports from the burglaries.

