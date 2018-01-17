Deputies: Dead man found in SUV at St. Johns County rest stop

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators are trying to find out what led up to a man being found dead Wednesday in an SUV at an I-95 Northbound rest area in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death, but deputies said they do not suspect foul play.

The man was found in the driver’s seat of a beige SUV parked in a grassy area at the rest stop. He had been dead several days when he was found, deputies said.

The man's identity has not been released.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.