Deputies: Death of nursing home patient ruled a homicide

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The death of a nursing home patient has been ruled a homicide, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Veteran Daniel Henson, 71, died Sunday after he was attacked April 9 at the St. Augustine Health and Rehabilitation Center off State Road 207, according to family.

The Sheriff's Office said Thursday that it responded April 9 to the nursing home and rehabilitation center, where staff had discovered an 84-year-old resident on top of the 71-year-old, repeatedly striking him in the head and face, before staff separated the two men.

Deputies said the 71-year-old was transported to Orange Park Medical Center and then to another facility in Jacksonville, where he died Sunday.

The medical examiner's office in St. Johns County conducted an autopsy. On Thursday, the medical examiner's office released its preliminary findings in the case, and ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma and the manner of death a homicide, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Henson's family told News4Jax that the 84-year-old was his roommate. According to the Sheriff's Office, due to the various medical needs of the 84-year-old, charges of battery of a person over 65 years of age were forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for its review.

Mary Henson, Daniel Henson's older sister, told News4Jax by phone Wednesday from Colorado that her brother had a stroke 25 years ago and had been living in a nurse home since then.

"He had some use of his left arm, but the rest of him was totally paralyzed and had been for years," she said. "My brother was not able to get out of bed or move or anything except for his left arm."

According to News4Jax I-TEAM sources with knowledge of the investigation, Henson had a fractured skull, broken bones and severe injuries to his eyes. The sources described the attack as "horrific" and "sickening."

On Thursday, Henson's sister said she was relieved to learn the case had been classified as a homicide.

"I want justice for my brother," she said.

News4Jax asked the center for comment. When News4Jax went there Tuesday and Wednesday, News4Jax was turned away by staff both times. The I-TEAM uncovered state and federal records showing a history of citations and thousands of dollars in fines against the facility over the years.

The Sheriff's Office said the homicide investigation continues.

