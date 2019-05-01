Deputies: Drive-by bullets barely miss baby

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Drive-by bullets barely missed an infant on a couch in a West Augustine home early Tuesday morning, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Scheidel Way in the West Augustine area after gunshots were heard just after midnight Tuesday.

Several bullet holes were found in the home and shell casings were found outside, deputies said.

Multiple rounds hit a couch inside the home, barely missing a baby.

"This incident could have resulted in the senseless traumatic injury or death of an infant child," Sheriff's Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan said. "If you know something or saw something, say something."

Anyone who might have been in the area between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Monday and saw anything suspicious, including vehicles or people, is asked to contact detectives at 1-88-277-TIPS (8477) or tips@sjso.org. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $5,000 reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.

Investigators are also interested to find any video surveillance in the area.

