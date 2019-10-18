Deputies: Elderly man found dead in home after elderly woman harms self

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - An elderly man was found dead in a home after an elderly woman apparently harmed herself, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Deputies said they first received a phone call from someone from the Northeast. The caller said he had a conversation with a resident who indicated she was going to harm another person and then harm herself, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At the time, the location of the person making the threats was unknown, deputies said.

Investigators said they began a database search for a person with the same name provided, which yielded several possible addresses in St. Johns County. Deputies were sent to each of the various locations.

At one of the addresses, Oxford Drive, deputies said they found a woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway. Deputies said they gave commands for the woman, who was described as elderly, to exit the car, but she did not. Deputies said they approached the car and found the woman had injuries "consistent with a cutting/stabbing." They then began lifesaving measures, and the woman was transported to an area hospital.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies also went into the home and found a man, who was described as elderly, dead inside.

As of Friday afternoon, investigators with the Major Crimes Unit were in the process of obtaining a search warrant.

The Sheriff's Office said there are no indications that anyone else was involved, though detectives continue to investigate.

Editor's note: The Sheriff's Office originally said, "the woman had sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," but later said her injuries were "consistent with a cutting/stabbing, not a gunshot wound."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.