Deputies: Girl, 9, stabbed at St. Johns home

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - A 9-year-old girl suffered several, non-life-threatening stab wounds Wednesday afternoon at a home in St. Johns, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the girl was at a home on South Durbin Parkway, just south of Longleaf Pine Parkway, with her 11-year-old brother when it happened.

The girl was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville to be treated, authorities said. She's expected to be OK.

The children told deputies a person came into the house, cut the girl and then ran away. But deputies said there were some inconsistencies.

Investigators are vetting that story and continuing to talk to both children.

Deputies told News4Jax that there were no signs of forced entry and K-9s did not alert to any trail leading from the house. Deputies also canvassed the area, but no neighbors reported seeing or hearing anything.

It's unclear what the girl was cut with at this time.

