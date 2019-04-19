Deputies: Homeowners wake up to find man in closet with knife

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - A Jacksonville man is facing burglary and other charges in Ponte Vedra Beach after deputies said two homeowners awoke Wednesday morning to find him rummaging through their bedroom closet armed with a knife.

John Matthew Kennedy, 26, is charged with burglary, petty theft, resisting without violence and probation violation.

Deputies said the homeowners found Kennedy holding a flashlight and a knife in the bedroom closet and he demanded money from them. One of them gave him $50 from a wallet but then grabbed a knife and Kennedy ran out the front door, according to his arrest report.

Investigators were able to track a tow truck spotted on neighborhood surveillance to Kennedy, and GPS from the truck showed it went from the neighborhood to Klix Arcade on Monument Road in Jacksonville.

Investigators said they learned Kennedy suffers from gambling and drug addictions and has stolen in the past to support his habits.

While searching for Kennedy, deputies spotted him on Palm Valley Road and he ran into a neighborhood with dense woodlines. After searching the area for hours, investigators tracked Kennedy down with a K-9 thanks to tips from residents.

Deputies said Kennedy was on misdemeanor probation for theft out of Duval County.

