Deputies investigate apparent hit-and-run crash on Lewis Speedway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Traffic deputies are investigating an apparent hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies said the crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Saturday along Lewis Speedway near the intersection of Woodlawn Road.

Investigators said they learned the bicyclist had already fallen off his bike and was lying in the road near the intersection when a dark-colored truck struck the bicyclist, causing serious injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said the driver of the truck did not stop. Investigators said the only additional information they have about the vehicle is that the exhaust was louder than a normal muffler and that the vehicle may be an older model, full-size step-side pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Cpl. Mark Wilson by calling 904-824-8304 or emailing mwilson@sjso.org.

