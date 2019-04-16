Deputies investigate death of patient at St. Augustine assisted living facility

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a patient who lived at an assisted living facility, which deputies said happened after he got into a fight with another patient.

It happened last week at the St. Augustine Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Deputies said a 71-year-old man got into a fight with an 84-year-old man. It’s uncertain who started it.

The 71-year-old man was taken to a medical facility in Jacksonville, where he died days later.

An autopsy is pending from the medical examiner, who will try to determine if the man died from an existing condition or from injuries suffered in the fight.

News4Jax has asked the facility for comment.

