NOCATEE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded Saturday afternoon to investigate a suspicious death near a Nocatee neighborhood.

Deputies were called about 1 p.m. to Southern Oak Drive in The Palms at Nocatee neighborhood near Twenty Mile Park.

News4Jax will provide updates once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.