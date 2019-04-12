Deputies: Man leaves 10-year-old in parking lot after child throws up in car

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 31-year-old St. Johns County man was arrested this week after deputies said he kicked a 10-year-old child out of his car for throwing up and drove off, leaving the child alone for 15 minutes.

Christopher Griffis had three other children in the Kia Soul at the time and was pulling a boat on a trailer, deputies said.

A FedEx driver saw what happened Wednesday in the parking lot near a Belk store on U.S. 1 and called the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, deputies said. The driver said Griffis cursed at the boy as he kicked him out of the car for getting sick in the vehicle.

Deputies arrived and were with the FedEx driver and the child when Griffis returned in the Soul with the other children. Deputies said that, when they approached Griffis and explained that they were investigating the 10-year-old being left, Griffis rolled up his windows and yelled that the deputies were holding the child hostage.

Deputies said the three children in the car with Griffis, who range in age from 1 year to 7 years old, became distraught and screamed and cried. One of them agreed to unlock the passenger door when a deputy asked, but as the child tried to unlock the door for the deputy, Griffis reversed quickly and then hit his brakes, causing the tires to screech, deputies said.

They said Griffis then sped forward, almost hitting curbs, and ran a stop sign as he got onto Old Moultrie Road, again leaving the 10-year-old behind.

Investigators caught up with Griffis on Thursday and arrested him on four counts of child neglect and one count each of resisting an officer without violence and reckless driving.

