Deputies: Man smoked pot, drank, then drove around with 2-year-old

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla - A St. Augustine man was arrested after he smoked marijuana, took shots of alcohol and drove around with his 2-year-old stepdaughter, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

William Patrick Schultz, 36, was arrested Sunday evening on charges of DUI, child neglect and a probation violation, an arrest report shows. As of Monday, he was held in the St. Johns County Jail on no bond.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Schultz's eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol. He told a deputy that he smokes medical marijuana and had last smoked around noontime. The report showed Schultz was pulled over around 6:44 p.m.

When asked, Schultz told a deputy he had drank a few shots of "99 proof," the Sheriff's Office said. He then requested not to perform a field sobriety test saying, "I know I'm going to fail."

According to the arrest report, Schultz's blood alcohol concentration level registered .240 during a breathalyzer test.

Investigators said the young girl's biological mother was called to the scene to take custody of the child and retrieve her car, which Schultz was driving.

