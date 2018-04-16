Deputies: Man sought in 2 gas station armed robberies

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with two armed robberies that happened this month at different gas stations, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

According to deputies, the first robbery occurred April 2 at the Circle K on County Road 13 North, and the second happened April 6 at the Daily's store on County Road 210 West.

Deputies said the robber, who they believe is the same man, wore a surgical mask and had a black handgun during both instances. Deputies also said he walked around other customers, appearing to be talking on the phone, before each robbery.

Anyone who recognized the man seen in surveillance images is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.