Deputies: More than $2,300 worth of equipment stolen from construction site

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - More than $2,300 worth of equipment was stolen over the weekend from a construction site in St. Johns, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the burglary happened sometime between late Friday afternoon and Monday morning at the Beachwalk development off County Road 210 between Interstate 95 and U.S. Highway 1.

Construction workers told deputies that they locked up the equipment in storage containers before they left the site about 4 p.m. Friday.

According to the incident report, when workers returned about 6 a.m. Monday, they discovered that a lock had been removed from one of the storage containers. Workers told deputies they opened the container and noticed several items totaling $2,320 were missing.

Among the items reported stolen were drills, a generator, battery charging packs and handheld tools.

The project manager told deputies that he believes the thief likely knew what was locked up inside the containers since a second locked container, which contained construction materials too heavy to pick up and move, was not disturbed.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.