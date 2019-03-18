Deputies: Revolver stolen from car parked at Nona Blue valet lot

A Georgia couple who handed their SUV off to a valet outside a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant Friday discovered later that several items had been taken from inside.

They handed the keys to a valet about 8:20 p.m. while they ate inside Nona Blue, and around 10 p.m., they got the valet to retrieve the Chevy Tahoe.

The wife first noticed that a pair of sunglasses was missing, and then the couple searched the car and found a .38-caliber revolver, luggage and fishing equipment were also missing. They said the luggage contained clothes and jewelry.

The deputy who investigated spoke with the valet who parked the vehicle. He said he left it in a small, grassy area next to an ABC liquor and that he locked the vehicle with the key fob and came straight back to the valet station.

The deputy was looking into whether the liquor store might have a surveillance camera pointed in the direction of the grassy lot.

He noted that the SUV did not have any signs of forced entry.

