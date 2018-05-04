Deputies: Road rage shooting in St. Johns was actually botched drug deal

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man was arrested for firing a shotgun at a teen couple who drove off without paying for marijuana, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Dallas Philip Jaramillo, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault. The Sheriff's Office said the incident happened April 30 and was originally reported as road rage.

Investigators determined a 16-year-old boy told his 18-year-old girlfriend to pick him up so they could meet Jaramillo to receive a package. The boy told his girlfriend Jaramillo would approach her window for the delivery.

When Jaramillo handed over the marijuana, the woman's boyfriend told her to roll the window up and drive off, which she did, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to investigators, that's when Jaramillo got into a car with someone else and began driving after the couple. When they got to a nearby industrial park, the car Jaramillo was in got stuck.

The couple told deputies that's when Jaramillo got out and fired several rounds from a shotgun, shattering a window and causing other damage to the couple's vehicle.

The couple got away and contacted the Sheriff's Office.

