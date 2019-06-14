Deputies say fight over alcohol included head-butt, knocked out tooth

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A woman was arrested in St. Johns County after an argument over alcohol turned violent, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Cindy Colotti, 66, was taken into custody around 10 p.m. Thursday from an RV where she and her roommate live.

Investigators said Colotti was drunk and when her roommate took alcohol from her, she got mad and started hitting her roommate in the face with an unknown object, knocking out the roommate's front tooth.

Colotti admitted to deputies that she also head-butted her roommate but claimed that it was in self-defense. She said she threw her roommate out of the RV.

Deputies said Colotti was argumentative and confrontational at the scene and was arrested and booked into the St. Johns County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.