Deputies: S.C. woman tries to steal St. Johns County patrol car

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A South Carolina woman didn’t get far after authorities say she tried to steal a St. Johns County public service assistant’s patrol car while it was stopped on the interstate.

The bizarre episode happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 95 at Mile Marker 306 when the public service assistant saw a disabled vehicle on the shoulder and pulled over to help.

The PSA was clearing off his passenger seat to make room for the driver when she hopped into the driver’s seat and grabbed the steering wheel, according to the arrest report.

But he figured out what was happening and hauled her out of the car before she could drive away.

Once deputies arrived, the woman gave them several bogus names, including Queen Lee, according to the report. The woman, identified as 31-year-old LaRobin Francesca Lee, was taken into custody.

Lee was booked into the St. Johns County jail on charges of attempted grand theft auto, a felony, and misdemeanor obstruction by disguised person. She remains in custody in lieu of $1,000 bail.

